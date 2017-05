© Ruptly

Nearly 500 Brazilian prison system workers took over the Ministry of Justice building in the capital, Brasilia, to protest the inclusion of correctional workers in the government's pension reforms, slated to raise the retirement age and reduce benefits."We have just occupied the Justice Ministry. And we're going to be here until lawmakers take us out of their bill," France 24 cited the head of the Sao Paulo corrections union branch, Fabio Cesar Ferreira, as saying.Local Congressman Lincoln Portela said that "there must be some understanding from the federal government [and] a profound evaluation" of the situation.There should also be "respect for those operators that are [conducting] the second most dangerous profession in the world," Portela said, as quoted by RT's Ruptly news agency.The protesters dispersed at around 9pm local time after the authorities promised to negotiate new terms.According to a statement by the Sao Paulo corrections union branch, lawmakers promised to support their claims at a session next week.