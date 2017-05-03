After several broken promises on immigration ALIPAC withdrew its endorsement of President Trump on Tuesday.
Via the ALIPAC website:
ALIPAC's Open Letter Regarding Trump's Lost EndorsementRead the rest here.
by William Gheen
www.alipac.us
May 2, 1017
We realize that today's press release announcing that ALIPAC is dropping our endorsement of Donald Trump (VIEW RELEASE) is likely to cause much concern and disappointment among Americans like us who oppose illegal immigration and Amnesty for illegals. We hope that this open letter will help answer some of your Frequently Asked Questions.
This is Not "Fake News"
While we certainly understand that after the heavy barrage of false and misleading claims made against Donald Trump over the last two years by liberal groups, activists, and members of the media, most Trump supporters are rightfully skeptical of any claims that would be damaging to Trump. That is not the case with ALIPAC's dropped endorsement, press release, or concerns.
We are reporting on Trump's real decisions and actions while in office, and these statements and deliberations are being made by Trump supporters and people who wanted Trump's promises to be real. We strive to be highly accurate at ALIPAC even if we must deliver news you don't want to hear or believe is true.
We are not "liberals"
While there are many liberals that support ALIPAC's mission to save every American job, tax resource, and life we can from the perils of illegal immigration, we are not a "liberal" group. Many liberals in the media and politics are highly subjective and prone to making false and exaggerated claims on a regular basis. At ALIPAC, we pride ourselves on our adherence to the truth and it is through the power of truth that we have prevailed in many battles against those forcing illegal immigration upon us all.
While Americans for Legal Immigration PAC prides ourselves on our support from Americans of all backgrounds, races, ages, and walks of life, the largest segment of our group's supporters would be accurately described as conservatives, most vote Republican, and all are true American patriots.
We represent an important part of Trump's base of support that is leaving the "Trump Train" because of President Trump's broken promises on his most important powerful issue: illegal immigration.
The Power of ALIPAC's Endorsements
While ALIPAC has always been a small budget operation, our ability to influence elections, legislation, and policies has been based on our extensive volunteer support. ALIPAC volunteers are Americans whom we have organized since 9/11/2004 who care deeply about America's future. Our past contributions and accomplishments are the reason amnesty has been defeated in Congress at least five times in the last ten years.
And while we do not have the funds that the open borders groups and industries like the US Chamber of Commerce have, our predictions have been highly accurate. ALIPAC has often been the first organization to lead the charge into burning buildings and the first to run out and warn others of impending collapse, so to speak.
While we may be one of the first groups representing Trump's base on immigration issues to leave the fold, we won't be the last. ALIPAC's announcement about Trump will be considered as a warning sign among many American patriots that we have been lied to, misled, and betrayed, and our warning will have far reaching implications for the Trump administration and his band of pro-Amnesty advisors and cabinet members.
