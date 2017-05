1. Duration and Nature of the Conflicts

2. Chemical Weapons

3. Deaths

4. Political Maturity

5. The Nuclear Question

"Ukraine's neighbours are also concerned. Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria have sent multiple questions for clarification and requests for participation in trans-boundary consultations. But Kiev, in response, denied its obligation to conduct any.



One might think that this experience, or perhaps civil society's repeated warnings, would make decision makers reconsider this reckless adventure. But not the Ukrainian government".

It doesn't fit the western narrative, butThe Korean Peninsula is often thought of as a volatile region, a dangerous region, an unpredictable 'weaponised' region. In particular, the United States has accused North Korea of being a threat to regional peace and stability.Objectively, there is some truth to all of this, but the Demilitarised Zone separating the two Korean states is far less unstable than the Syria/Iraq border which is currently controlled by ISIS.But when it comes to threatening regional instability and causing bloodshed,Despite the fact that the North and South Korea are technically still at war, the region has been remarkably stable and calm since the ceasefire which ended the hot conflict on the peninsula in 1953.Despite occasional worrying movements on the DMZ (demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas), since 1953, life in North Korea and South Korea has been allowed to develop in such a way that all Koreans live their daily lives in a normal way according to the standards that each unique Korean state has set for its citizens over the decades since the hot period of the Korean War.Compare this to the Ukraine/Donbass conflict.Ukraine, a country which between 1991 and 2014 was united, but with deep political divisions, has split. The Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were proclaimed after the fascist coup in Kiev and since then, the, which unlike the successful Korean War ceasefire, was dead on arrival., before the ceasefire took effect.Augmenting this have been attempted terrorist attacks on neighbouring Russia, attacks which were thankfully thwarted by the Russian security services.By contrast, the last time any North Koreans violated the ceasefire with the South was in 1975 when North Korean soldiers committed an 'axe murder' of two American soldiers chopping down a tree in the DMZ.When all was said and done, America reacted by chopping down the rest of the tree as a 'show of force'.Whilst no heavy weapons have been fired from one Korean state to another since 1953,The Russian Investigative Committee came to the conclusion that white phosphorus was Kiev's chemical weapon of choice when attacking Donbass.While death has not been a daily feature of Korean life since 1953, the same cannot be said for Donbass. As of December 2016,. Many more, including civilians have been killed since then.. No such analogue exists in the Korean states.Although both Koreas have a goal of uniting the peninsula under their respective flags and in turn do not acknowledge the political legitimacy of the other state, in reality, both accept the fact that for the foreseeable future they'll have to live side by side.Not even the most radical anti-communists in the South plan to storm across the border in a 'liberation war' nor will North Korea turn Seoul into a 'sea of flame' unless provoked. It's all bombastic rhetoric and has been since the 1950s.Just as East and West Germany lived side by side without engaging in war, a similar 'cold peace' exists between North and South Korea.By contrast, Ukraine is totally confused about its own position on the Donbass Republics.Vladimir Putin said just yesterday, that it isn't Moscow which somehow lured the Donbass Republics into its realm but rather, Kiev simply cut them off, isolated them, alienated them and pushed them away. One could add historical inevitability to this list. While there are no longer nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, there are many nuclear power facilities and most are in a state of total disrepair.The Energy Post describes the Ukrainian nuclear sector as being plagued by "persistent safety problems".In an article from 2016, the Energy Post describes how Ukraine's neighbours live in fear of another nuclear meltdown on Ukrainian territory,Between 2014 and the present day, Ukraine has killed more innocent civilians than either Korean state has even attempted to do since 1953. Ukraine has broken ceasefire agreements on a daily basis while the Korean states have not. Ukraine has deployed chemical weapons on civilians while neither Korean state has done so and unlike the quiet Korean political conflict, Kiev's war of aggression is going on at this very moment.Furthermore, Ukraine's silent nuclear problem is manifestly more worrying than North Korea's weapons programme.Objectively, no one could argue that either Korean state is as dangerous or as volatile as post-coup Ukraine.