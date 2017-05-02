© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova



The ministry added that the adviser had been training personnel of the Syrian artillery units."A Russian military adviser Alexei Buchelnikov was killed during a militants' fire. Buchelnikov was a member of the group that had been training personnel of the Syrian artilley units," the statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense reads."Alexei Buchelnikov has been honored with a reward post-mortem," the statement added.