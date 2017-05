© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) most recent missile test, which ended in mid-flight explosion, was intentional and not part of a failed launch, South Korean officials said.a government official told South Korean TV outlets. Instead, they believe that the ploy was intended as a test "to develop a nuclear weapon different from existing ones," the official said, according to the Korea Times.The " unidentified missile " was launched from South Pyeongan Province early Saturday morning. The missile never left North Korean territory, but it did reach a height of 71 kilometers before the projectile blew up, according to US and South Korean military officials."It is likely only a matter of time before North Korea develops the capability to strike the US mainland," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday at a UN Security Council meeting.This comports with what North Korean state media outlet KCNA said on Monday. The DPRK "has been bolstering its nuclear deterrence despite manifold difficulties," KCNA reported a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.The most recent test saw the missile explode about two or three minutes after launch.," the Korea Times reported.