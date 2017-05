© Yara Nardi / Reuters



Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said he "agreed 100 percent" with claims made last week accusing migrant rescue charities of colluding with people smugglers in Libya.Zuccaro accused "certain" NGOs of taking calls from Libya, saying he had "ascertained facts" proving that rescue boats turned off their transponders and turned on lamps to show migrant boats where they were."Zuccaro has not generalized, he did not fire generically at all the NGOs, but we need to go all the way," he continued.Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni joined the conversation in Brussels on Saturday, saying , "if magistrates have usable and credible information, the government will certainly not stand in the way" of an investigation.Italian Justice Minister Andrea Orlando has since told him to present any evidence he has.Some of the organizations involved in migrant rescue include Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontiers), SOS Mediterranee, Save the Children, and Malta-based Mobile Offshore Aid Station (MOAS). All have denied that they are colluding with people traffickers.