© AFP 2017/ TT NEWS AGENCY / PONTUS STENBERG



Sweden's largest Shiite Imam Ali mosque, located in the northern Stockholm, was set on fire, local police reported Monday.police spokesman Lars Bystrom was quoted as saying by the Swedish television (SVT).The fire in the mosque, located in Jarfalla municipality, was registered late on Sunday.According to the mosque's representatives,No information about the victims has been reported so far.