Smoke rises from the interior of a destroyed cellar mosque as a firefighter walks in front of the building
Sweden's largest Shiite Imam Ali mosque, located in the northern Stockholm, was set on fire, local police reported Monday.

"We suspect that [the mosque] was set on fire from outside," police spokesman Lars Bystrom was quoted as saying by the Swedish television (SVT).

The fire in the mosque, located in Jarfalla municipality, was registered late on Sunday.

According to the mosque's representatives, 30-50 percent of the building was ruined.

No information about the victims has been reported so far.