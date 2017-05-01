Clashes broke out on Sunday morning between Palestinian anti-occupation youth and the Israeli army near the main entrance to al-Arroub refugee camp, north of al-Khalil.

Reporting from the scene, a PIC news correspondent said the Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian schoolchildren with randomly-shot spates of teargas canisters.

Several young learners choked on teargas in the process and received urgent field treatment.

Clashes burst out shortly afterwards. The Palestinian protesters responded to the attack by hurling stones and empty bottles at an Israeli military watchtower established near the access road to the camp.

The Israeli army further closed off the northern entrances to al-Arroub refugee camp, sparking further tension in the area.