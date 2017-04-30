© Foreign Policy Concepts



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hasKhamenei's comments at an April 30 meeting with workers from across the country comein which pragmatist Rouhani is seeking a second term."We hear, and we have heard it before, some saying: 'When we took things in our hands, we could save the country from war.' No. This is not true," Khamenei said during the meeting, which was held on the eve of International Workers' Day. "What protected this country during all these years against aggression, and the enemy's intrusion, is the presence of the people," he added.A standoff between Rouhani's and Khamenei's allies, who criticized the nuclear deal, has escalated in recent months ahead of the May 19 election.saying a detente with the West and nuclear concessions had yet to yield economic benefits for Iran."We should make use of its advantages. But some have started a fight over it," he said.In a televised debate a day earlier, Rouhani warned Iranians that"Iranians will prove to the world in the May 19 election that the era of violence, extremism, and pressures in our country is over andhe said.Raisi joined those who have attacked Rouhani over the state of the country's economy when he criticized the president on this issue during a rally in a packed Tehran stadium on April 29. "Today, 30 percent of our young people are out of jobs and unemployment is over 12 percent," Raisi said. "Does this situation have to continue? Do we have to wait for foreigners to fix our problems?" Raisi said the country was facing "an unacceptable situation because of weak management."during a televised debate on April 28, which featured all six approved presidential candidates. A debate scheduled for May 5 will focus on political issues, while a May 12 event will focus on the economy.