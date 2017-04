© SaveSandyP / Facebook

Sandy Phan-Gillis, a Houston, Texas, businesswoman sentenced to three and a half years in prison on espionage charges in China, has returned to the US after a deportation order was issued this week.Phan-Gillis's husband, Jeff Gillis, confirmed that she had returned to the US on Friday, more than two years after she was first detained in China on suspicion of conducting a spy mission.The deportation removes a source of friction between the US and China at a time of improving relations between the two countries.The Dui Hua Foundat ion , an NGO based in San Francisco that seeks to improve human rights in China, praised the US government's negotiation efforts."Ms. Phan-Gillis' return to the United States comes three weeks after President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States for talks with President Trump.it said.Senator Ted Cruz released a statement , Saturday, applauding the State Department and thanking President Trump for "his leadership in securing Sandy's release."Phan-Gillis was arrested in March 2015 during a business trip as she was about to leave mainland China for Macau."China State Security used torture to force Sandy to make a false confession," Gillis told the New York Times , while a UN committee condemned her arbitrary detention in a report last year.The Chinese government has not released details of the charges against Phan-Gillis but her lawyer told Reuters that the case involves "state secrets."