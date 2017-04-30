© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, U.S. Air Force

The coalition's airstrike was conducted as part of the offensive operation against Daesh, which controls the city, the Syrian state broadcaster reported.Other media reports suggest that at leastwe killed by the airstrike.The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.