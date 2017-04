© The Duran



It calls on the North to refrain from missile and nuclear testing, while the US and South Korea should halt military drills in the area.the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday following a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session held in New York earlier on Friday. The UNSC called forto the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added."In this context, the Russian Federation supported(Pyongyang is to stop missile and nuclear tests and the US and South Korean militaries are to halt drills near North Korea) as a starting point for political negotiations." However, thethe ministry added.The UNSC session was joined by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov, who, warning that it will serve as a "destabilizing factor" in the region.Gatilov said the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) had been deployed "in line with thewhile warning that it is alsosuch as China, thus threatening "the existing military balance in the region."We are once again urging both the United States and the Republic of Korea to reconsider its expediency, and other regional states not to yield to the temptation of joining such destabilizing efforts," the deputy foreign minister said.Ahead of the UNSC session, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that a peaceful solution to the Korean crisis is"Peaceful settlement of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations represents the only right choice that is practical and viable," Wang said Meanwhile, speaking before the UN Security council, US Secretary of State Rex Tillersonwith North Korea andunless Pyongyang abandons its nuclear weapons program, adding that "all options for responding to future provocations must remain on the table," including military action.he said at UNSC.On Friday, Pyongyang test fired a ballistic missile that appears to have exploded within minutes of launching without ever actually leaving North Korean airspace, according to the US Pacific Command and South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff. The reported missile test came amid rising tensions in the region, where theReacting to the news, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the recent ballistic missile launch was a"Despite strong warnings by the international community, North Korea today went through its ballistic missile launch. It is a grave threat to our country. This is absolutely not acceptable. We strongly condemn such acts," Abe said on Saturday.A previous missile launch on April 16, a day after a huge military parade in Pyongyang, also ended in failure, according to Washington and Seoul.In an attempt to deter North Korea from conducting more nuclear and missile tests,North Korea has also recently conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast, just as the US and South Korea were engaged in their annual war games.