© The Politic

More Americans are inclined to trust US President Donald Trump than the country's political media, which the majority believes is "out of touch" with everyday people, a poll by Morning Consult revealed. Morning Consult said on Friday.According to the poll, just over half of the respondents -The number of those who believe that the press "understand the issues everyday Americans are facing" was 29 percent.Just over half of those polled -- confessed to having not much ort of respondents also thought that the American press has beenthan his White House predecessors.The mistrust towards the media was muchthan the Democrats, Morning Consult said. Over two-thirds - 72 percent - of Republicans confirmed their trust in the White House, while 54 percent of Democrats called the media trustworthy, the poll revealed.with the media, with more than half calling the reporting on the White House unfair and having more trust in the White House than in the press.Forty-two percent of those participating in the Morning Consult survey claimed theywhile 31 percent said it happened once every few days.2,006 adults participated in the online nation-wide survey, which was conducted by the Morning Consult on April 25-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.Trump's war with the mainly Democratic US media began during his presidential campaign and has intensified since he took office on January 20. Shortly after the inauguration, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon said thatwhich should "keep its mouth shut.""I have never seen more dishonest media, frankly, than the political media," Trump said during a press conference in February. "The news is fake because so much of the news is fake."In March, a survey by the Media Research Center (MRC) revealed that