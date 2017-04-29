© Tobias Schwarz / Reuters
Berlin's main international Tegel airport has diverted incoming flights, as police are investigating a suspicious suitcase found there.

The police have also called for the evacuation of the airport's Terminal B, where the suitcase was found.

However, the suitcase turned out to be harmless and the police lifted the cordon shortly after it was checked. The airport say some schedule disruption is possible due to the incident.