© Reuters/Brian Snyder

"The new approach was on display this week in Afghanistan, where Gen. John Nicholson, head of the U.S.-led coalition there, decided to use one of the military's biggest nonnuclear bombs—a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB—to hit a remote Islamic State underground network of tunnels and caves."

"A senior administration official said Mr. Trump didn't know about the weapon's use until it had been dropped."

Now, the military establishment has almost free reign to do as it wishes.

"In the dystopian 'Clash of Civilizations' scenario that Bannon and his supporters subscribe to, Syria represents an important staging ground in the U.S.-led crusade against radical Islam, and an example of what future U.S.-Russian coöperation could look like."

"I was sitting at the table. We had finished dinner. We are now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you have ever seen. And President Xi was enjoying it," Trump said, as reported by the Guardian.



"And I said: 'Mr. President, let me explain something to you ... we've just launched 59 missiles, heading to Iraq,'" he said before the interviewer interjected to clarify. He then corrected himself.

"And I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded. What do you do? And we made a determination to do it. So the missiles were on the way."

They may as well have voted for Clinton.