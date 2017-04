© Reuters/Brian Snyder

"The new approach was on display this week in Afghanistan, where Gen. John Nicholson, head of the U.S.-led coalition there, decided to use one of the military's biggest nonnuclear bombs—a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB—to hit a remote Islamic State underground network of tunnels and caves."

"A senior administration official said Mr. Trump didn't know about the weapon's use until it had been dropped."

Now, the military establishment has almost free reign to do as it wishes.

"In the dystopian 'Clash of Civilizations' scenario that Bannon and his supporters subscribe to, Syria represents an important staging ground in the U.S.-led crusade against radical Islam, and an example of what future U.S.-Russian coöperation could look like."

"I was sitting at the table. We had finished dinner. We are now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you have ever seen. And President Xi was enjoying it," Trump said, as reported by the Guardian.



"And I said: 'Mr. President, let me explain something to you ... we've just launched 59 missiles, heading to Iraq,'" he said before the interviewer interjected to clarify. He then corrected himself.

"And I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded. What do you do? And we made a determination to do it. So the missiles were on the way."

They may as well have voted for Clinton.

At the end of last week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said arresting Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is now a "priority." Not long after, CNN reported that authorities have prepared charges against Assange, who is currently seeking refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Donald Trump's response to these recent developments wasBear in mind, however, that Trump once told his fan-base,and the fact thatseems, if anything, to indicate he ison what is going on in his administration regarding this issue.Most of the world watched with horror — or awe, depending on your level of humanitarian indifference — as theConservative estimates show thatYet, according to Fox News, Trump was told of the decision to drop the MOAB after it had already been detonated. Fox reported Fox adds:This recent development is part of a broader strategy that has seen theThe loosening of these restrictions wasbut has now been deployed in theSupposedly, theeven as they were still able to drop over 26,000 bombs We have already seen the effects of this, as an ordered in on a civilian area inIn March alone, the U.S.-led coalition killed In the words of the New RepublicDonald Trump's original pick for national security advisor waswho was wellbefore leaked intelligence forced his resignation. Flynn wasa staunch cold warrior.It speaks volumes thatoff the National Security Council, theAs noted by the New Yorker, Bannon, a genuine nationalist, would not have been in favor of such a move to strike Russia's close ally:Asked about the decision to strike the Syrian government, Trump's recollection of the cake he was eating at the time was far clearer than which country he actually bombed:Without getting too entangled in these contradictory actions, it is also worth pointing out thatfrom his furious attempts to berate China in the early days of his political career.Further, the following statement seems toin the formulation of these incredibly important decisions:On a side note, it wasto Trump in the first place. Shortly after the MOAB was droppedAccording to the Military Times, McMaster's visit wasnot just to the Afghans, but also tAs a result, the White House was forced to dispute the notion thatfrom the Department of Defense.In the most recent development, which has resulted in the accumulation of Trump's power giveaway, Vice President Mikedirectly with war while the Donald played golf. As noted by Paul Craig Roberts, not even king of neoconservatives Dick Cheney took the spotlight away from Bush Junior to declare war on his behalf. Of course, it is worth noting that Pence just recently announced this Saturday that this issue could be solved by "peaceful means."However, the fact still remains that the issue to be solved is the establishment of asomething North Korea would be unlikely to accept in the face of repeated provocation from the U.S. government over the last decade or so ( including Obama's use of cyber warfare ).Pence has essentially given North Koreaeither give up their nuclear weapons and make themselves an easy target or prepare for a direct war with America's naval fleet.For those who voted Trump into office, his complete indifference — as demonstrated by him playing golf all day while thehis administration to make important decisions on his behalf — is nothing more thanThe rest of the die-hard Trump supporters who will support him no matter what should know they are supporting Clinton-style policies that are being pursued by the neoconservatives inside his administration.However, these Trump supporters can finally admit the fact that neither party represents them ( something more and more people are realizing ) and thatEven if Trump was genuine during his presidential campaign, many of the most important decisions taking place right now are not being formulated by anyone who was democratically elected — especially not Trump.In McMaster's case, he wasn't even involved in Trump's original assembly. He is only part of the Trump administration becauseAt least when the American people were casting their votes for Trump, they were well aware of who Bannon was, for example.McMaster's name would have hardly been commonplace at anyone's dinner table, yet this is a man who is advising Trump directly (including on hisin a war that Trump dismissed numerous times in the past due to its projected catastrophic consequences ).Is this democracy?