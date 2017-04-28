© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

The White Helmets organization active in Syria, which claims to be a humanitarian NGO, in fact supports terrorists and covers up their crimes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.Zakharova pointed out that there were videos showing Syrian troops being tortured and executed in the presence of White Helmets members, while eyewitnesses said that they were also involved in looting, fact manipulation and staged scenes of medical assistance being provided to civilians. At the same time, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman added that the western media was ignoring this information."The White Helmets members' behavior in Syria's Khan Shaykhun on April 4 is particularly worth mentioning," she went on to say. "It was the reportedly irrefutable evidence provided by them that gave the US a pretext to carry out an act of aggression against the Syrian Shayrat airbase on April 7," Zakharova said.