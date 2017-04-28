© Associated Press

Marine Le Pen is the only candidate for the French presidency who represents France. All the rest represent Washington and the EU. Why are the French people so slow to see the obvious facts? France died with Charles de Gaulle. He was the last French president.He kept France out of NATO. De Gaulle understood that NATO was unnecessary as a military alliance, as there was no threat of a Soviet invasion of Europe. NATO was Washington's way of absorbing Europe into the American empire. Stalin himself had made it crystal clear that there would be no Soviet invasion when he eliminated the neoconservatives of his time who wanted to establish Soviet hegemony over the world. "Socialism in one country," declared Stalin as he killed off the Soviet neoconservatives.French president Hollande, whose "socialist" party did not manage a sufficient showing to even be a contender for the presidency has asked the outgoing ministers of his government to do everything possible to ensure the defeat of Marine Le Pen on May 7.The French government, like every government in Europe, long ago ceased to represent its own people. Instead the French government represents Washington's interests. The entirety of elite society in Europe depends on Washington's subsidies and good will, which is always the situation with vassals.Marine Le Pen is saying that France needs to be an independent country, not a vassal of Washington. For the French elite this means a loss of status and income. For a French politician to represent France is a revolutionary act. Thus, the French establishment will protect its interests at the expense of France. Le Pen will be defeated, and if not, the CIA will assassinate her.