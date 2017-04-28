© ArnieArmani / Twitter
Police have launched an investigation after baton-wielding officers were caught on camera repeatedly beating a teenager.

The footage shows a boy being forced to lie on the ground by three Metropolitan police officers, while one of them repeatedly hits him with a baton.

The officers can be heard shouting for the boy to release his hands so that they are in full sight.

In a statement to LBC, Met police confirmed they answered reports of an altercation between a group of people at 5:07pm on March 14.


The baton-wielding officer can also be seen swinging his baton at the person filming the incident, who is then escorted from the scene by another policeman.

Met police said in the statement two males, aged 17 and 19, were reportedly arrested on suspicion of affray but face no further action, while a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer.

"Officers from Brent's Professional Standards unit are aware of the footage circulating on social media," a Met spokesman said, according to the Sun.

"The officers involved have not been suspended or placed on restricted duties."

The incident follows another controversial video posted online showing officers raiding a Muslim household before they drag handcuffed children as young as 15 out at gunpoint.

Police can be seen forcing the children to the ground on Pretoria Road, Birmingham, some of whom were still in their pyjamas and bare feet.

The mother of the children said she had "no idea" what was happening, and that she felt her children had been treated like "animals."

"It's disgraceful ... what happened to my children was shameful. They were treated like animals," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

Police said they raided the house after reports of an armed man in the area.

"Police were called to reports of a man believed to be carrying firearms in Pretoria Road, Bordesley Green, at around 10:50am," a West Midlands Police spokeswoman said.

"Officers and the police helicopter attended the scene but despite a thorough search no firearms were recovered and no arrests were made," she added, according to the Birmingham Mail.