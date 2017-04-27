© Lucy Nicholson/Reuters



in the June 8 general election, it has been revealed.The Virgin boss, who left Britain four years ago to live overseas, has donated £25,000 (about US$32,000) to the, launched yesterday by Gina Miller - the businesswoman behind a successful UK Supreme Court Brexit challenge.Miller has promised "the biggest tactical voting effort in our history" and has vowed to ensure theShe says people need to vote tactically in the general election toBest for Britain has so far raised £300,000, which will be poured into up to 100 marginal seatsMiller says the funds, donated by more than 10,000 people, will beShe confirmed it was looking at all parties, including the Tories.As well as donating funds, Branson is providing office space and support staff to the campaign, the Daily Mail reports.Branson has been vocal for hissaying voters have "shot themselves in the foot" by opting for Leave. Following the referendum, he claimed the"Businesses will suffer and soon the British people will see the costs of the goods going up and job losses and they will start to realize the consequences of what they have done. The referendum was just an advisory referendum. Once people see the terms and the consequences of what's happening, things could change."The launch of Best for Britain came two days aftersuch as Iain Duncan Smith, Theresa Villiers, and Kate Hoey.Open Britain has compiled anheld mostly by Conservative MPs, where constituents voted to stay in the EU but their representatives are Brexit supporters.