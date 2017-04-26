Despite police appearing to be nowhere in sight, their sirens were heard blaring almost immediately after Posobiec was struck and the tattooed vagrant, whom police identified as24-year-old Sydney Ramsey-LaRee, was swiftly placed under arrest.
The video shows his goon-squad whining and crying and lying to police. You can see the cowards attempt to obstruct justice by claiming Posobiec attacked the antifa goon and he was just acting in "self-defense."
Police had none of it and took Ramsey-LaRee to the slammer.
Astute viewers noticed one of his pals was none other than Paul "Luke" Kuhn of Project Veritas fame.
Comment: Kuhn was the 'leftist radical' who said:
"The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose."
Antifa goons assault journalist in DC, get arrested immediately (VIDEO)Instant justice was served up Sunday in Washington DC after an antifa goon punched Rebel Media reporter Jack Posobiec in an unprovoked assault. Despite police appearing to be nowhere in sight,...