Despite police appearing to be nowhere in sight, their sirens were heard blaring almost immediately after Posobiec was struck and the tattooed vagrant, whom police identified as 24-year-old Sydney Ramsey-LaRee , was swiftly placed under arrest.The video shows his goon-squad whining and crying and lying to police. You can see the cowards attempt to obstruct justice by claiming Posobiec attacked the antifa goon and he was just acting in "self-defense."Police had none of it and took Ramsey-LaRee to the slammer.