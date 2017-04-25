Russia successfully vaporized an Al Qaeda training camp in Idlib Province, Syria, earlier this week.
This is of course completely unacceptable.
Now the 'moderate rebels' have harnessed the power of Twitter to spread stories about Russia barrel-bombing Idlib cat sanctuaries.
The latest allegation: Russia bombed an underground 'hospital', according to very unreliable sources.
That's an interesting hospital design. To be honest it looks more like a network of terrorist tunnels, or an underground terror HQ. But we're sure that's just a strange coincidence. Twitter knows best. Especially pro-head chopper Twitter.
Luckily there are still a few sane humans who use the internet.
Two possible theories:
- This is an Al Qaeda bunker that got what it deserved.
- This is a UNESCO heritage site used by Al Qaeda that got what it deserved.
FakeNews: Jihadists mourn after Russians bomb their favorite underground bunker hospitalRussia accused of war crimes after bombing a cave from the Bible Russia successfully vaporized an Al Qaeda training camp in Idlib Province, Syria, earlier this week. This is of course completely...