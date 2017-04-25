© Twitter / @EsminRamirez



Ramirez, who was a member of the Movement 21 labor syndicate in the state-run iron ore producer Ferrominera and part of the PSUV political party in Cachamay, was killed in El Rinconcito sector in Guayana City, a city along the bank of the Orinoco River in Bolivar state.The leader was killed by several gunshots to the head. He had been previously kidnapped on Saturday night in San Felix. His body was retrieved by officials Sunday.Ferrominera expressed condolences in a statement on social media, saying the company hoped that authorities would investigate and clarify the details surrounding the Ramirez' death.The union leader was preparing for a massive march for International Worker's Day on May 1.Ortega was also a member of the PSUV as well as a leader in her community's Local Production and Supply Committee, known as CLAP, a government-created alternative food distribution program.Ortega was reportedly shot dead in her home by four masked assailants.