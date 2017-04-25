Puppet Masters
Iraqi commander: Mosul to be fully liberated from Daesh within one month
Sputnik
Tue, 25 Apr 2017 14:40 UTC
On Saturday, Daesh launched yet another chemical attack in the al Saura district of Mosul in northern Iraq, a source in the country's internal security forces told Sputnik Arabic. Terrorists have used bombs with mustard gas, which have killed six people and injured twelve more.
The attack has become the seventh assault in which the terrorists have used chemical weapons and was launched when the Iraqi government forces entered the district to rescue local residents.
The terrorists' last chemical attack was launched less than one week ago, on April 18. Over 80 residents of Mosul, predominantly women and children, have already died as the result of inhaling toxic poisonous gas.
Meanwhile, Sputnik Turkiye talked to one of the unit commanders of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, a major Iraqi state-supported umbrella group, also known as Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi.
Commander Ali Haşim Huseyni told Sputnik that the operation of the Iraqi government forces and Popular Mobilization Forces is still going on in the city and that they were able to liberate 75 percent of the city's territory from Daesh, which is now under government control.
"At the moment, fierce fighting is going on in the western part of Mosul, in the districts of Sehra and Fehra. For the last two days, the Iraqi police have liberated two more districts from Daesh and [now control them]. The Mosul operation has entered its final stage, as 75 percent of the territory of the city has already been liberated from terrorists. The remaining territory will be taken within a maximum of one month. As soon as the western part of the city is cleaned of terrorists, [we'll] be able to say that the operation is over," Ali Haşim Huseyni told Sputnik.
The unit commander also said that one of the major aids and assistants to Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Daesh, was recently killed in the clashes with Iraqi police. They have also obtained information that al-Baghdadi himself had fled the city, but they still haven't been able to verify this information.
According to Huseyni, 600,000 civilians were forced to flee Mosul as Daesh continues using them as human shields.
"The civilians are living in unbearable conditions, many are fleeing from Mosul. Even though the Iraqi government is providing certain support to the refugees, in is not enough to satisfy all the needs. We call on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to all those in need," the unit commander told Sputnik.
