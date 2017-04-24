© unian



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko thatSpokesman Mark Toner on April 23 saidwhere he met with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.He said Tillerson relayed his "message to the Russian leadership that, although the United States is interested in improving relations with Russia, Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine remain an obstacle."Toner saidon the death earlier in the day of a U.S. member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission in eastern Ukraine.The OSCE first deployed staff in 2014 tobetween the Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces in a conflict that has killed at least 9,940 people. The mission has been extended to at least March 2018.Tillerson and Poroshenko agreed that "this tragic incident makes clear the need for all sides -- and particularly the Russian-led separatist forces -- toToner said.The spokesman said the secretary reiteratedHe confirmed thatagainst Moscow will remain in placeThe 2015 Minsk agreement and subsequent related agreements set out steps to end the war between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Europe and restore Kyiv's control over the border with Russia.Tillerson also "emphasized the importance of Ukraine's continued progress on reform and combating corruption," Toner said.