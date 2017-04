Why the Israeli military chooses to target the only force in southern Syria that is fighting both Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIL) is often debated by all parties in this six year long conflict.



However, to the Syrian government, Israel's actions are clear; they are providing air support to the groups fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies, such as Hezbollah and Harakat Nujaba (Iraqi paramilitary).

Israel argues that there is no Syria to 'negotiate with' — which means the occupation of the Golan is now 'legitimate'Capitalizing on the chaos and destruction of a six-year war to push for international recognition of occupied land? That's not very neighborly. According to Oren , "Without Israel there [in the Golan], the region would be jeopardized. ISIS would be on the Kinneret."As Al Masdar News reported on Sunday, the Israeli Air Force carried out its second attack against Syrian forces this month, targeting forces stationed in the Golan:The cynicism at play here is truly spectacular.Recall that earlier this month Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argued that Israel needs buffer zones on Syrian territory to protect the Israeli-occupied Golan.The plan, from the very beginning, was to chop up Syria. The Turks and Americans are now squabbling over Northern Syria, while Israel is making moves to 'legitimize' its occupation — and create new occupied zones.