An Orchard Mesa woman is grieving and hoping the public will help identify a suspect after her two pit bull dogs were found decapitated near railroad tracks in the area on Wednesday.In a disturbing scene detailed in an incident report, several passersby reported seeing two dogs decapitated on the tracks by the shooting range just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A man and a woman who were walking in the area moved the dogs from the middle of the tracks because they didn't want a train to further mutilate the animals, according to a report by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.The dogs' owner, Christin Ormond, said her dogs — B.B., a 6-month-old black and white spotted male, and Calypso, 1-and-a-half-year-old white and brindle female — had been missing since about midnight Monday. Her husband let the dogs out to go to the bathroom and they jumped the back fence, she said."They were the sweetest dogs. They didn't have a mean bone in their bodies," Ormond said Friday. "I'm a CNA (certified nursing assistant). I've been a CNA for 16 years and I've seen some pretty bad stuff. This is probably the worst thing I've ever seen."Ormond had posted descriptions and photos of her missing dogs the day after they disappeared. A friend who kept tabs on a lost and found animal page on Facebook alerted Ormond to the report of two dead dogs found by the railroad tracks. On Wednesday, Ormond and her friend traveled down to the area and Ormond identified her dogs.Ormond said she is working with Union Pacific railroad officials to review video footage from the front of one of the company's trains, in an attempt to identify a suspect or get more information about the incident.B.B. had gotten out from the yard before, though he never ran away, and instead went around the house to the front door, she said."There was no trace of them," Ormond said of her dogs. "It was like they disappeared."Ormond lives near the Mesa County Fairgrounds, but the dogs were found dead a few miles away.The case has been inactivated because there are no suspects and no leads, but that would change if more information surfaced in the case, according to Megan Terlecky, spokeswoman for the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.Terlecky said the case is "very difficult for us without the public's help."A deputy with the sheriff's office photographed the deceased dogs and placed the photos into evidence, the report said.Ormond told the deputy she did not know anyone who would want to do this to her dogs.Anyone with information in the case should call non-emergency dispatch at 242-6707.