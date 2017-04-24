With the first round of the French presidential election completed, virtually unknown former banker Emmanuel Macron and veteran right-winger Marine Le Pen made it through to the second round where one of them will become the next leader of France. Why did Macron come out on top, and why is the media already predicting that he will win in a landslide in 2 weeks time, and what does a Macron presidency portend for France.In this episode of The Debate, Press TV conducted an interview with Joe Quinn, a senior editor with Sott.net and enior analyst with the Foreign Policy in Focus from New York, and , to discuss the presidential election in France.