"As a result of oceanographic studies done by CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) and presented to the meeting, a new search area near 35 degrees south was recommended," Dr. David Griffin, team leader of the oceanographic study, said in a blog post . "Our final recommendation is way more precise than I dreamed we would be able to achieve," he added.The MH370 flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared under mysterious circumstances on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board. A multinational search and rescue operation was launched covering a 120,000 square kilometer area (46,000 square miles), but yielded no definitive results.The area CSIRO identified as a result of its latest research had been flagged as afor the ill-fated flight in December of 2016 by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.In 2016, the bureau commissionedto examine where floating debris from the crash may have gone.The nearly complete absence of any debris along the West Australian coastline helped narrow down the research parameters.The Indian Ocean has unusual currents in several specific areas, which further exacerbated the problem of finding debris and hampered the search for years. "We had to work out what the ocean currents were doing every day for more than two years," Dr. Griffin said."When we started on this, I thought we would be basing our conclusion on backtracking across the ocean. But that is doomed because of the distances involved.about the whereabouts of the plane than we anticipated," he said.Following exhaustive research, the team's findings have"Testing an actual flaperon has added an extra level of assurance to the findings from our earlier drift modeling work," said Griffin, as cited by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.The governments of Australia, China, and Malaysia have promised to reopen the investigation if "credible new information" comes to light. Whether these latest findings will suffice remains to be seen.