On the same day that Rex Tillerson thanked head-chopping Saudi princes and slave-owning businessmen for their "strong partnership" with the United States, the State Department released a press release denouncing Iran as a "leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods".
This should only surprise you if you honestly believe that the United States is genuinely interested in fighting terrorism.
Close your eyes and imagine this scene: Rex Tillerson is standing at a podium as he praises the Saudis for their "cooperation on achieving our shared economic and strategic goals", while the State Department sends out a mass email proclaiming Iran the leading state sponsor of terror.
You don't have to imagine anything — because this is what actually happened on April 19. Fiction's got nothing on American antics.
Here's what Tillerson told a roomful of Salafist, captagon-poppin' scumbags:
I want to particularly extend a warm welcome to His Royal Highness Prince Saud al-Faisal, to His Excellency Dr. Qasabi, to Ambassador Abdullah Al Saud, and to Vice Chairman Khaled al-Seif.On the very same day, the State Department released the following statement:
I thank all of you for your commitment to this very strong partnership between our two countries and for your cooperation on achieving our shared economic and strategic goals.
I'm pleased to be here today to reaffirm the very strong partnership that exists between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We have a long relationship with Saudi Arabia that extends over 80 years, and our support for a strong and steady partner on economic cooperation remains as firm as ever.
[...]
As for me, I've already had many opportunities to meet with Foreign Minister al-Jubeir. As we work together with Saudi Arabia on some of the most vexing problems confronting Middle East security and stability, we are very encouraged to find in the Saudi leadership a strong and steady partner on these issues as well as on the economic cooperation.
[...]
And all of you assembled today, here and in the kingdom, have a friend in the U.S. Government to assist you in fostering mutually beneficial economic collaboration.
[...]
And I thank, again, the Chamber - the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Council of Saudi Chambers for helping to initiate a successful new chapter in our important and enduring relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
You're always welcome, and it's good to see all of you. Thank you.
Mother of All Bombs" when you actually need one?
The world has been turned upside down. Maybe it's time for the last remaining honest public servants in Washington to ask: Are we the baddies?
US "logic": Tillerson cozies up to head-chopping Saudis while labeling Iran 'terror sponsor'Easy and fast solution to fighting terrorism: Stop hopping into bed with Saudi Arabia On the same day that Rex Tillerson thanked head-chopping Saudi princes and slave-owning businessmen for their...