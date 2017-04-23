© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly have struck the military base of the Damascus-backed National Defense Forces (NDF) in the Golan Heights, killing three Syrian fighters as a result, local media reported Sunday, citing an NDF official.The NDF base was attacked on Sunday in the Naba al-Fawwar area of the Syrian Quneitra province in the Golan Heights, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group confirmed the attack, according to the newspaper.On Friday, the Israeli combat planes delivered a missile strike on Syrian army positions in the Khan-Arnab area in Quneitra province causing material damage, a Syrian military source told Sputnik. The IDF said that a total of three rockets launched from the Syrian territory fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries.Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation.