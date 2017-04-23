Puppet Masters
Israel provides air cover for Al Qaeda (again) - Drones launch airstrikes on Syrian soldiers fighting terrorists
Sophie Mangal
Sott.net
Sat, 22 Apr 2017 09:50 UTC
Sott.net
Sat, 22 Apr 2017 09:50 UTC
It turns out that Israeli aviation attacked the Syrian government troops with unmanned aerial vehicles. The soldiers of SAA's 90th Infantry Brigade were under fire.
The Israeli Air Force planes launched a missile attack at the positions of the Syrian army in the Khan Arnabeh district of Quneitra Governorate. It was reported earlier that the blow was carried out to the east of the village of Ein Ayshaa.
Two missiles were fired at 6:45 pm while government forces were repulsing Al-Qaeda attacks in the vicinity of the city of Quneitra.
There are reports that Al-Qaeda terrorists infiltrated Quneitra from the Golan Heights occupied by Israel with the aim to strengthen the front in Madinat al-Ba'ath.
Apparently, Israel had prepared and launched a missile strike in order to provide artillery support to Al-Qaeda terrorists. The Israeli drones observed in the province of Quneitra again suggest that Al-Qaeda is provided with reconnaissance from Israel.
U.S.-led international coalition kills again: 5 civilians dead as Kurdish fighters advance
At the moment, Kurdish militia units have advanced deeply into the city of Al Tabqah and significantly squeezed the ISIS fighters. It is reported that the Kurds have already captured a local radio station. The militiamen also repulsed the terrorists' attack on the previously liberated airport near the city.
The attack on Al Tabqah is now in full swing. Kurds have every chance to win and it remains a mystery why has the United States carried out what is an apparently redundant airstrike.
Lebanese commandos intercept terrorists fleeing Syria
A group of militants operate in the mountains near the Wadi al-Husn, which is located near the Syrian-Lebanese border. A detachment of Lebanese commandos entered into a fire-fight with terrorists, killing several militants. 10 people with the field commander of ISIS were taken prisoner.
It is reported the special operation was without losses among the government forces. Security measures in the city of Aarsal are strengthening.
It appears that the successful operations of the Syrian government army force jihadist groups to flee the battlefields and cross the border to seek asylum.
Fake news
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
- Chogyam Trungpa Rinpoch
Unfortunately, there are many of poor people today even despite the economic progress. I think that economy is quite stable and developing but...
WALL HANGINGS The key to successful life in the city is to ignore the homicides, the suicides, all the crime, poverty, inequity and despair, all...
The Kim Jongs are a funny bunch. I wonder when they'll start threatening other planets with their nuclear toys. The US is even more pathetic,...
Article in The Times "The ancient Buddhist practice of mindfulness meditation is enjoying a revival. It may, however, be a waste of time if you...
