A soldier of the Russian military base in Armenia's Gyumri was killed on Saturday.Armenia's police told TASS that the dead man was supposed to be a Russian soldier.An investigation has been launched into the murder, police said.Armenia hosts the 102nd Russian Military Base under the interstate treaty signed in 1995. The treaty was amended in 2010 to extend the base's stay in Armenia from 25 years to 49, or to 2044. The base is headquartered in the country's northwest city of Gyumri.