There also was a small fire inside the home after the explosion, but it was quickly extinguished, Tanner said.

No other homes or businesses nearby were damaged, he said.

Five people were hurt late Thursday night after a house suddenly exploded, according to Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner.It happened about 11 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Highway 31 in Dawson.Emergency crews were able to rescue all five people from the home. Three of them were flown to a Dallas-area hospital, Tanner said. It's unclear how they're doing. Two others were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.A neighbor said an elderly couple lives inside the home. Three of their family members were staying with them when the explosion happened.Homeowners Cathy Spruiell and her husband Dwain Spruiell are in stable condition at Parkland in Dallas. Another person in the home is also at Parkland.Two other people in the home were sent to Navarro Regional, and they have been released.Highway 31 in Dawson was closed in both directions for several hours. It was reopened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.Members of the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, Dawson Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Corsicana Fire Department, and other agencies responded to the scene.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.