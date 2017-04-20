© Sac Bee/Cathy Locke



Lauren Kirk-Coehlo pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony vandalism and hate crime enhancements for vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January.The Davis woman entered her plea in Yolo Superior Court in Woodland hours before she was to face a preliminary hearing on the charges related to the Jan. 22 incident.Muslims are forbidden to eat or touch pork."We welcome the plea. We hope this sends the message that committing hate crimes doesn't pay off," said Saad Sweilem, civil rights attorney for the Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "For our community, it gives a lot of comfort that there are consequences to these actions and that we are being protected."Kirk-Coehlo's Woodland attorney Steven Sabbadini declined comment Wednesday, but prosecuting Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Couzens said Kirk-Coehlo's desire to meet incendiary words with actions made her case particularly troubling for prosecutors.Couzens said that Kirk-Coehlo' plea was "not a plea deal. It was not done with any promises from the district attorney or the court."Kirk-Coehlo could face up to six years in state prison when she is sentenced June 16, Couzens said. The case now goes to Yolo County probation officials for a sentencing report.Davis police in a February declaration filed with Yolo Superior Court said Kirk-Coehlo took to texts and social media, sentenced to death in January for shooting dead nine black parishioners in a Charleston, S.C., church in June 2015;Davis police in the declaration said Kirk-Coehlo's web searches included information on bomb vests, a Jan. 29 mosque attack in Quebec City in Canada that left six dead and wounded another 19 people, as well as searches of the Davis Islamic Center and a Woodland mosque, calling the unemployed UC Berkeley graduate "an immediate danger to the public."