Police are searching for a man accused of ripping a headscarf off a Muslim teenager while yelling "terrorist" at a mall in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. Authorities are calling the incident an assault and have vowed to conduct a "thorough investigation."The incident occurred at around 9:40pm local time on Tuesday, when the 14-year-old was walking with a group in the parking lot of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia.A man approached the girl and ripped the hijab off her head while yelling "terrorist," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). He then ran off with the headscarf."He kept tugging and tugging, and she realized he was tugging on her hijab," the girl's mother told local NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. She added that her daughter thought the man appeared to be drunk, but "wasn't sure."Police are calling the incident an assault, and Dunwoody police chief Billy Grogan says a "thorough investigation" will be conducted.Authorities are currently combing through mall surveillance footage to find a decent image of the man, who has so far only been described as an older white male, according to WAGA-TV.according to a statement by CAIR-Georgia's executive director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.The organization is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man, who is wanted on charges of simple assault and theft.CAIR-Georgia said the girl's family is shaken up by the attack, but will not press charges if the man comes forward and apologizes.