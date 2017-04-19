High Strangeness
After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
"Through all stages of human history, intellectual authorities have pronounced their supremacy by ridiculing or suppressing elements of reality that imply didn't fit within the framework of accepted knowledge. Are we really any different today? Have we really changed our acceptance towards things that won't fit the frame? Maybe there are concepts of our reality that we have yet to understand, and if we open our eyes maybe we will see that something significant has been overlooked."- Terje Toftene (taken from his film, "The Day Before Disclosure")
Well, judging by the fact that TED continues to censor information, perhaps not. TED even banned a talk by the co-founder of a 23-year government research program investigating parapsychology at Stanford Research Institute for the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, Air Force and Army Intelligence, NASA, and others.
"In this $25 million program we used 'remote viewing' to find a downed Russian bomber in North Africa, for which President Carter commended us. We found a kidnapped US general in Italy, and the kidnap car that snatched Patricia Hearst. We looked in on the US hostages in Iran, and predicted the imminent release, who was soon sent to Germany. We described a Russian weapons factory in Siberia, leading to a US congressional investigation about weakness in US security, etc. Our scientific findings were published in Nature, The Proc, IEEE, Proc. AAAS, and Proc. American Institute of Physics. I thought a TED audience would find this recently declassified material interesting. And no physics would be harmed in my presentation." (source/Cancelled TEDx Talk)
More On Targ And This New Documentary
Russell Targ is a physicist, an author, a pioneer in the development of the laser and laser applications, and a cofounder of the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) investigation of psychic abilities in the 1970s and 1980s. SRI is a research and development think tank in Menlo Park, California. His work in the psychic area, commonly referred to as remote viewing, has been published in Nature, The Proceedings of the Institute of Electronic and Electrical Engineers (IEEE), and the Proceedings of the American Association the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
In fact, in 1976, before this program commenced, a presentation was given at the Institute of Electrical & Electronics (IEEE) on a paper published by the institute on behalf of Doctors Targ and his colleague, Hal Puthoff. Two of the main scientists involved with project Stargate.
Even in 1975, the funding clients had agreed that this subtle perception channel existed in both experienced and inexperienced individuals. (Source, a lecture from Ingo Swann, one of 500 highly skilled participants within the program).
The paper was titled "A Perceptual Channel For Information Transfer Over Kilometer Distances: Historical Perspectives and Recent Research." It presented scientific evidence for the existence of a perceptual capacity channel whereby certain individuals are able to perceive and describe remote data not perceivable to any known sense. This is the realm of consciousness and parapsychology that deals with topics such as remote viewing, which is the capability to describe a remote geographical location up to several hundred thousand kilometers from their actual physical location.
These aren't debatable topics, which is why it's so strange that TED would censor them. The results that were officially de-classified after more than two decades of secrecy were published in the journal Scientific Exploration. The publication outlines how one of the participants, Ingo Swann, was able to successfully describe and view a ring around Jupiter that scientists had no idea existed at the time. It was then verified after NASA's pioneer 10 made the first flyby of the planet.(source 1)(source 2)(source 3).
Targ has a bachelor's degree in physics from Queens College and did his graduate work in physics at Columbia University. He has received two National Aeronautics and Space- Administration awards for inventions and contributions to lasers and laser communications. In 1983 and 1984 he accepted invitations to present remote viewing demonstrations and to address the USSR Academy of Science on this research.
He is the author or co-author of nine books dealing with the scientific investigation of psychic abilities and Buddhist approaches to the transformation of consciousness, including Mind Reach: Scientists Look at Psychic Ability (with E. Harold Puthoff, 1977, 2005); Miracles of Mind: Exploring Nonlocal Consciousness and Spiritual Healing (with Jane Katra, 1998); and Limitless Mind: A Guide to Remote Viewing and Transformation of Consciousness (2004). He also wrote an autobiography, Do You See What I See: Memoirs of a Blind Biker in 2008. His current book is The Reality of ESP: A Physicist's Proof of Psychic Abilities.
As a senior staff scientist at Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, Targ developed airborne laser systems for the detection of wind shear and air turbulence. Having retired in 1997, he now writes books on psychic research and teaches remote viewing worldwide.
Third Eye Spies, The Feature Film Documentary Put Out By Targ
Third Eye Spies is a new documentary feature film by award winning director Lance Mungia. The film consists of compellingly cinematic re-enactments of actual remote viewings done at Stanford Research Institute for intelligence agencies. This includes amazing new data retrieved from recently declassified documents via the Freedom of Information Act, and over 30 interviews with every top player involved and how those discoveries are being used today.
Whether parapsychology is used to find your house keys, make money on Wall Street, read codewords at a secret NSA site, spy on foreign embassies, or find a kidnapped General or a bomber, the possibilities are endless. Russell Targ's explained, "the evidence for extra sensory perception is overwhelming and shows a talent we all share and deserve to know about, leaves us not just with an understanding of this unique and unsung chapter in U.S. history, but perhaps most importantly a greater understanding of who we are."
Find out more here.
"The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence." - Nikola Tesla
You can view his cancelled TED talk here.
Do learn more about the film, please visit thirdeyespies.com, also please note that there will be a screening taking place on Friday April 28th, from 7:30 - 9:30 pm, Unity Palo Alto. Y.E.S Hall. 3391 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. You can find out more information about, here.
You can watch the extended trailer HERE if the link below is not working for you.
Non-Material Science
This new science is simply challenging the old framework of accepted knowledge. It faces harsh criticism and a lot of resistance because it challenges the belief systems of many. In today's day and age, where new discoveries and information are surfacing at an exponential rate, it's extremely important for the scientific community and the world to be able to entertain a thought, or analyze new information with an open mind - regardless of whether it conflicts with their belief systems or not.
This type of science is commonly referred to as post-materialist science, which examines phenomena that goes past the borders of the physical material world. Here is a great summary of points put together by Dr. Gary Schwartz, Professor of Psychology, Medicine, Neurology, Psychiatry, and Surgery at the University of Arizona, Mario Beauregard, PhD, from the University of Arizona, and Lisa Miller, PhD, from Columbia University. It was presented at an international summit on post-materialist science, spirituality, and society. They, as well as hundreds of other scientists, have all come to the same conclusion.
The next step for science is the study of the non-material world and how human consciousness relates to it.
"I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness. We cannot get behind consciousness. Everything that we talk about, everything that we regard as existing, postulating consciousness." -Max Planck, theoretical physicist who originated quantum theory, which won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1918.
There are a number of papers, people and lectures you can find on this topic, and the fact that it's only been studied at the highest levels of government, on an international scale and in secrecy, makes it that much more intriguing. Taking this next leap into the non-material world of science is fundamental for our human race to learn more about ourselves, the true nature of reality, and how we can use these capabilities to better humanity.
We must continue to break down barriers and open our minds to at least entertain new concepts that push the boundaries of our belief systems.
A great place to start your research is with Targ, by visiting his website at http://www.esprsearch.com
Another great place would be to browse through a selected list of downloadable, peer-reviewed journal articles reporting on the studies of psychic phenomena, which you can see HERE. It is the home of Dr. Dean Radin, Chief Scientist at the Institute of Noetic Sciences.
