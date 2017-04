© Susana Vera/Reuters

Child poverty is on the rise in wealthy countries as a result of the 2008 economic crisis and years of austerity, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).Spain has the EU's third highest rate of child poverty, after Romania and Greece.Statistics show the proportion of children living below the poverty line in Spain increased by nine percentage points between 2008 and 2014, to reach almost 40 percent.Spain has been hit hard by the global economic crisis with, and that has trickled down to impacting the well-being of its youngest citizens.Spanish Statistical Office figures show investment in social protection for families fell by €11.5 billion between 2009 and 2015."Social protection policies are very fragmented and very unequal, with little focus on children," said UNICEF , criticizing Madrid for its failure to contain child poverty.Since 2014 the fund has been calling for the Spanish government to make a pact to fight against childhood poverty, establishing a "much more generous" allocation for each child.