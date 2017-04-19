Officer Marcos Ojeda (47) was charged with premeditated murder, while fellow officer Edwin Romero (33) was indicted with accessory to murder. Both state police officials will also be prosecuted for the inappropriate use of their firearms.Queliz was shot in the neck as he participated in an opposition protest against the government outside Los Parques apartment blocks in Valencia, Carabobo state. He was later taken to a hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.At least six people have lost their lives in the violence so far, including two bystanders at the hands of opposition militants. Meanwhile three police officers have been indicted so far for killings at protests, including Queliz. Investigations into the other two deaths are ongoing.