© Fahad Shadeed / Reuters



SPA reported that the crash happened while armed forces were carrying out operational duties in the province of Marib in Yemen.The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said that it was "one of the deadliest incidents for the kingdom's troops since the Yemen war began more than two years ago," reported Reuters.The cause of the crash is under investigation, the coalition added.US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday for discussions on the Yemen war with Saudi leaders.The single deadliest incident for coalition forces killed 45 troops from the United Arab Emirates in September 2015, when a rebel missile hit a weapons depot, also in Marib. Ten Saudis were also killed in that incident.