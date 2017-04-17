There's been up to 30cm (on the Eastern side of the Alps over the Easter weekend.Mid-winter conditions have returned - probably briefly - to resorts like the Arlberg region's Lech (pictured above and below this afternoon) and St Anton where the ski season still has a fortnight left to run.Although more than half of the northern hemisphere's ski areas had closed for the season by yesterday evening (Easter Sunday), some did see fresh snow on closing day after a largely warm and Sunny spring to date.