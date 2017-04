© Computerworld

Malicious computer malware that caused substantial damage to Iran's nuclear programresearchers burrowing into the latest leak from hacking group Shadow Brokers have discovered within the computer data.First detected in 2010,in a 2013 interview but which has never been acknowledged by either government.Stuxnet modifies data on controller software affecting their automated processes.found in last week's leak from Shadow Brokers, alleged to have been stolen from the NSA, wasOfficials, who spoke under anonymity to The Washington Post , said in 2012 that, developed under George W. Bush's administration and continued under Barack Obama's,When it infected Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz,"There is abetween Stuxnet and the Shadow Brokers dump," Symantec researcher Liam O'Murchu told Motherboard . "But not enough to definitively prove a connection." A definite link will be almost impossible to prove as Stuxnet's script was later copied and used in an open-source hacking toolkit, allowing it to be replicated numerous times online.However, O'Murchu said the script found in Friday's leak was last compiled on September 9, 2010 - three months after Stuxnet was first identified and shortly before it was added to the hacking toolkit. Also contained in the leak was ASCII art of a medal with the words "Won the gold medal!!!" above it. Stuxnet was reportedly given the codename "Olympic Games."Security architect Kevin Beaumont tweeted the results of an antivirus program check on the Shadow Brokers' exploits leaked on Friday, which returned thatThe latest evidence against the NSA was contained in Friday's leak from Shadow Brokers, which also detailed hacks aimed at Windows PCs and the SWIFT network, used to process payment orders.