As our Earth's magnetosphere is affected by the Sun entering its grand solar minimum phase, our troposphere will bulge at the equatorial latitudes and compress elsewhere with wild out of place jet streams. We are beginning to see this in 2017 with out of season rain events in dry season across Asia, formerly rare super cells across Europe and rain in deserts of South America, Australia and USA. Regional food crop losses continue and these types of weather events will intensify year upon year.