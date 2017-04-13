© Lt. Crystal Campbell, Kittitas Co. Fire District #7
Kittitas County firefighters helped rescue a horse after it fell into a sinkhole Tuesday evening, April 11, 2017.
The owner found the animal stuck in the sinkhole on his property on Book Lane, about eight miles west of Cle Elum off I-90, and called for help.

Firefighters said the sinkhole was about five feet wide at the surface and about 10 to 12 feet wide underground.

They helped harness and lower a veterinarian into the sinkhole to check on the horse named Copper.


The crew then assisted a neighbor, who used an excavator to dig out a large, sloped trench to use as a ramp into the sinkhole.

It took about two hours for them to finally reach Copper. The owner then led him safely out of the sinkhole.

Firefighter Katie Schmidt, who was on scene, said in a statement, "The best part was when the rescued horse got out, he neighed to his buddies and another 10 horses came bolting over to see if he was ok."

They said Copper was a dehydrated and cold, but seemed otherwise ok.