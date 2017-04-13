Two women and a seven-year-old girl died after being struck by lightning at Jakribettu in Bantwal on Wednesday, the police said.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Jayamma (28), her daughter Shashikala (7) and Kanakamma (29). Another girl, Likita (2), is admitted in a government hospital.

According to the police, Jayamma and Kanakamma, native of Sira taluk of Tumakuru district, were labour engaged in the construction of a water tank on the banks of the Netravathi in Jakribettu. They were living in a tent near the worksite.

The police said that Jayamma and Kanakamma came with their children Shashikala and Likita to the river for washing clothes. As they were washing clothes, the two children were playing on the river bank.

There was a drizzle for about five minutes at around 4 p.m., accompanied by lightning.

The two women and Shashikala died on the spot, after being hit by lightning. Passers-by rushed to the spot and immediately shifted Likita, who was in a state of shock, to the Bantwal Government Hospital.