Russia and Iran have issued a joint call for an unbiased investigation into the Idlib 'sarin gas attack', proving once again that Moscow and Tehran are dangerous pariah states
Something seemingly insignificant but actually quite important took place right before Donald Trump decided to murder more than ten Syrians and give Raytheon's stock price a boost it didn't need.
On the evening of April 5, Russia submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for "a true investigation" into the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province.
Washington responded the next day by illegally dumping its overpriced missiles on Syria.
But apparently Moscow — and now Tehran — are not satisfied with Trump's $100 million enquiry. They still want an 'actual' investigation.
No wonder these weirdos keep getting sanctioned by the civilized world. Listen to their unhinged ravings:
Russia and Iran have issued a joint call for an "unbiased investigation" into the chemical weapons incident which provoked Donald Trump to launch missiles at an airbase in Syria.This provocative and extremely aggressive demand for a so-called 'unbiased investigation' was made during a telephone call between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.
During his remarks to the Security Council last Friday, Russia's deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that the US was "afraid of a real, genuine independent investigation" into the sarin gas attack.
Safronkov further accused the US, UK and France of avoiding an impartial investigation because it would likely contradict their "anti-government paradigm".
Do you finally understand why Russia and Iran — two dangerous pariah states with zero concern for the financial well-being of Raytheon's stockholders — deserve to be constantly maligned and sanctioned?
Honestly — how does Lavrov sleep at night? Think of how many Syrians an impartial investigation won't kill.
