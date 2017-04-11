With all the other news going on, it can be easy to lose track of this fact. But it's true: In 2015, more than 52,000 people died of drug overdoses, nearly two-thirds of which were linked to opioids like Percocet, OxyContin, heroin, and fentanyl. That's more drug overdose deaths than any other period in US history — even more than past heroin epidemics, the crack epidemic, or the recent meth epidemic. And the preliminary data we have from 2016 suggests that the epidemic may have gotten worse since 2015.
This situation did not develop overnight, but it has quickly become one of the biggest public health crises facing America. To understand how and why, I've put together a series of maps and charts that show the key elements of the epidemic — from its start through legal painkillers prescribed in droves by doctors to the recent rise of the highly potent opioid fentanyl.
1) Drug overdoses now kill more people than gun homicides and car crashes combined
Drug overdoses killed more people in 2015 than HIV/AIDS at its 1995 peak
Total deaths in America by cause and year
2) Drug, painkiller, heroin, and other opioid overdose deaths are still on the rise
Drug overdose deaths in America
Note: Some deaths on this chart may overlap if they involve multiple drugs
The epidemic has by and large been caused by the rise in opioid overdose deaths. First, opioid painkiller overdoses began to rise, as doctors began to fill out a record number of prescriptions for the drugs in an attempt to treat patients' pain conditions. Then, people hooked on painkillers began to move over to heroin as they or their sources of drugs lost their prescriptions. And recently, more people have begun moving to fentanyl, an opioid that's even more potent and cheaper than heroin. The result is a deadly epidemic that so far shows no signs of slowing down.
3) Opioid overdoses are one reason US life expectancy declined for the first time in decades
many causes behind the drop, including rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and suicide. But a big reason for the decrease was the rise in alcohol poisonings and drug overdoses.
4) The epidemic is much worse in some states than others
The opioid painkiller and heroin epidemic, by state
5) By and large, the drug overdose epidemic has hit white Americans the hardest
One reason for the disparity may, ironically, be racism against nonwhite Americans. Studies show that doctors are more reluctant to prescribe painkillers to minorities, because doctors mistakenly believe that minority patients feel less pain or are more likely to misuse and sell the drugs. In a perverse way, this shielded minority patients from the tsunami of opioid painkiller prescriptions that got white Americans hooked on opioids and led to a wave of deadly overdoses.
6) Americans consume more opioids than any other country
7) In some states, doctors have filled out more painkiller prescriptions than there are people
a 2011 report from the Institute of Medicine. So doctors — under pressure from drug companies, medical organizations, government agencies, and pain patient advocates — resorted to opioids.
The result: In 2012, US physicians wrote 259 million prescriptions for opioid painkillers — enough to give a bottle of pills to every adult in the country. And these pills didn't just end up in patients' hands; they also proliferated to black markets, were shared among friends and family, landed in the hands of teens who rummaged through parents' medicine cabinets, and so on.
8) Drug companies have made a lot of money from opioids
Ultimately, some drug companies would pay for their misleading marketing. Purdue Pharma, producer of OxyContin, in 2007 paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for its false claims. And Purdue and other opioid producers remain in legal battles over the drugs to this day.
9) At the same time, Americans report greater levels of pain
This gets to a crucial point in the opioid epidemic: Despite drug companies' marketing, opioid painkillers may not be an effective treatment for chronic pain. There's simply no good scientific evidence that opioid painkillers can actually treat long-term chronic pain as patients grow tolerant of opioids' effects, but there's plenty of evidence that prolonged use can result in very bad complications, including a higher risk of addiction, overdose, and death.
Yet painkillers, due to how they work, can actually trick patients into believing that the drugs are effective for chronic pain. As Stanford psychiatrist Anna Lembke, author of Drug Dealer, MD, recently explained:
It's absolutely true that if you were to get opioids for your pain, it would be like a magical cure for about a month or maybe two. But after a while, there's a very high likelihood that they would stop working. And then you would have two problems: You would have your pain, and you would be dependent on this drug and experience painful withdrawal if you try to get off [opioids].So after prolonged use, some patients who try to stop taking opioids will feel a sudden surge of pain. They'll likely think the pain they're feeling is their chronic pain coming back in full force now that the painkillers are gone. In reality, the opioids have likely stopped working on the original chronic pain due to tolerance, and the surge of pain is an entirely new pain from drug dependence withdrawal. Only by slowly weaning themselves off opioids can they permanently stop this new withdrawal-induced pain.
There's also evidence that opioids can make pain worse. Opioids might make people more sensitive to pain. They might weaken the bones, leading to painful fractures.
And they might get people to behave in ways that expose them to greater injury, which of course would lead to far more pain. Lembke gave an example of someone popping extra pills to let them do more yard work: "If you take additional opioids, you can't hear the signals from your body about what you shouldn't be doing, and then maybe you're going to do some long-term damage above what's already been done."
10) Painkillers are often prescribed for long periods of time, even though there's no evidence they effectively treat chronic pain
This, it turns out, is extremely dangerous: A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the risk of dependency increases dramatically for each day someone is prescribed opioids. Overly long prescriptions, then, contribute to the cycle of addiction, overdose, and death that's spread across the US in the past few years.
Ideally, doctors should still be able to get painkillers to patients who truly need them — after, for example, evaluating whether the patient has a history of drug addiction. But doctors, who weren't conducting even such basic checks, are now being told to give more thought to their prescriptions. And in many cases, they might find out that opioids aren't the right answer.
Yet if opioids aren't the answer to chronic pain, what is? There are alternative treatments, although these can involve more work (and money) than just taking a pill — such as physical therapy, massage, and acupuncture. More exotic but less tested ideas include medical marijuana and kratom.
But the reality is that, at some level, some patients struggling with chronic pain may just have to learn to live with the pain. This may sound cruel, but it's something that's asked of patients dealing with other chronic conditions when medicine just has no good answers. For example, a patient with heart disease might be told that she needs to eat less or adjust her activity level — potentially ruining her interests or hobbies — to avoid a heart attack as she becomes older.
"You can't use the pills to extend your limits. You have to accept that there's some things you just won't be able to do anymore," Lembke told me. "People are very resistant to that idea. I think that speaks to some of the core hope for at least Americans that they should really be able to keep doing what they were doing in their 20s, and that somehow a doctor should be able to fix them and make that happen, instead of accepting that maybe that's something that they just can't do anymore."
11) States are now cracking down on opioid prescriptions
12) Opioid users moved from painkillers to heroin, because heroin is so cheap
The price of heroin
Per pure gram in inflation-adjusted dollars
A 2014 study in JAMA Psychiatry found many painkiller users were moving on to heroin, and a 2015 CDC analysis found people who are addicted to prescription painkillers are 40 times more likely to be addicted to heroin. Not all painkiller users went this way, and not all heroin users started with painkillers, but painkiller use played a big role in leading more people to heroin.
The main reason for this: Heroin is extremely cheap in the black market, despite law enforcement efforts for decades to push up the price of drugs by cracking down on the illicit supply. In fact, over the past few decades, the price of heroin in the US has dramatically dropped — to the point that it's not only cheaper than opioid painkillers sold in the black market, but frequently even candy bars.
But heroin is also more potent and, therefore, deadlier than opioid painkillers. So even though not every painkiller user went to heroin, just enough did to cause the big spike in heroin overdose deaths that America has seen over the past few years. So now more people die of overdoses linked to heroin than die of overdoses linked to commonly prescribed painkillers.
That doesn't mean cracking down on painkillers was a mistake. It appeared to slow the rising number of painkiller deaths, and may have prevented doctors from prescribing the drugs — or letting them proliferate — to new generations of people who'd develop drug use disorders. So the crackdown did lead to more heroin deaths, but it will hopefully prevent future populations of drug users, who could have suffered even more overdose deaths.
13) Fentanyl has become a growing problem as well
The fact that the efforts to crack down on the supply of opioid painkillers has only led people to even more dangerous drugs hints at another lesson from the epidemic: Just cutting access to opioids isn't enough. As long as people are addicted, they're going to try to find ways to satisfy that addiction, even if it means using more dangerous drugs.
So while cutting access to opioids might in the long term stop the creation of new generations of people with drug use disorders, in the shorter term the country needs to devise solutions for how to get people to stop using drugs and how to make their drug use less deadly and dangerous. That's where drug treatment, including medication-assisted treatment that replaces dangerous opioid use with safer opioids like buprenorphine, and harm reduction efforts, such as clean needle exchanges, can help.
Comment: Exploring some of the root causes for addiction is essential. Dr. Gabor Maté has plenty of insight in this area:
Dr. Gabor Maté believes the root of addictive behaviors start in childhood
14) Anti-anxiety drugs are involved in more overdoses as well
Federal data shows that benzodiazepines, such as Xanax and Valium, are also increasingly involved in overdose deaths.
This speaks to another aspect of the drug overdose epidemic: It's not always just one drug killing people. Very often, people use multiple drugs, from painkillers to cocaine to alcohol. This is especially bad because different drugs can heighten other drugs' risk of overdose. Alcohol and benzodiazepines, for instance, are known to compound the overdose risk of opioids.
The data speaks to this: Most benzodiazepine overdoses have involved opioids in the past few years, as the chart above shows. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously found that 31 percent of opioid painkiller overdose deaths in 2011 were also linked to benzodiazepines.
15) Most people who meet the definition for a drug use disorder don't get treatment
How many people who meet the definition of a drug use disorder got treatment?
2014 federal data, at least 89 percent of people who met the definition for having a drug use disorder didn't get treatment. And that's likely an underestimate: Federal household surveys leave out incarcerated and homeless individuals, who are more likely to have serious, untreated drug problems.
The reasons why vary. People might not have insurance to pay for drug treatment. If they do have insurance, their plans may not fully cover drug treatment. And even if their plans do cover drug treatment, there might not be enough space in treatment facilities to take them, leading to weeks- or months-long waiting periods for care.
In general, all of this suggests that the country as a whole needs to put more resources toward making drug treatment options more widespread, accessible, and affordable. So far, Congress has taken some steps to that end, including a recent $1 billion boost in drug treatment funding over two years. But as so many people with drug use disorders struggle to get into treatment and the opioid epidemic continues, the call will likely grow for more action.
