© Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times

1) Drug overdoses now kill more people than gun homicides and car crashes combined

© CDC

2) Drug, painkiller, heroin, and other opioid overdose deaths are still on the rise

© National Institute on Drug Abuse

3) Opioid overdoses are one reason US life expectancy declined for the first time in decades

© NVSS/Sarah Frostenson

4) The epidemic is much worse in some states than others

© CDC/German Lopez

5) By and large, the drug overdose epidemic has hit white Americans the hardest

© NCHS/Sarah Frostenson

6) Americans consume more opioids than any other country

© UNINCB/Sarah Frostenson

7) In some states, doctors have filled out more painkiller prescriptions than there are people

8) Drug companies have made a lot of money from opioids

© Annual Review of Public Health

9) At the same time, Americans report greater levels of pain

© Health and Retirement Study/Sarah Frostenson

It's absolutely true that if you were to get opioids for your pain, it would be like a magical cure for about a month or maybe two. But after a while, there's a very high likelihood that they would stop working. And then you would have two problems: You would have your pain, and you would be dependent on this drug and experience painful withdrawal if you try to get off [opioids].

10) Painkillers are often prescribed for long periods of time, even though there's no evidence they effectively treat chronic pain

© CDC/Sarah Frostenson

11) States are now cracking down on opioid prescriptions

© NCSL/Sarah Frostenson

12) Opioid users moved from painkillers to heroin, because heroin is so cheap

© White House Office of National Drug Control Policy

13) Fentanyl has become a growing problem as well

14) Anti-anxiety drugs are involved in more overdoses as well

© National Institute on Drug Abuse

15) Most people who meet the definition for a drug use disorder don't get treatment

© National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2014)

America is in the middle of its deadliest drug crisis ever With all the other news going on, it can be easy to lose track of this fact. But it's true:hat's more drug overdose deaths than any other period in US history — even more than past heroin epidemics, the crack epidemic, or the recent meth epidemic. And the preliminary data we have from 2016 suggests that the epidemic may have gotten worse since 2015.This situation did not develop overnight, but it has quickly become one of the biggest public health crises facing America. To understand how and why, I've put together a series of maps and charts that show the key elements of the epidemic — from its start through legal painkillers prescribed in droves by doctors to the recent rise of the highly potent opioid fentanyl.Drug overdoses killed more people in 2015 than HIV/AIDS at its 1995 peakTotal deaths in America by cause and yearTo understand just how bad the opioid epidemic has gotten, consider these statistics: Drug overdoses in 2015 were linked to more deaths than car crashes or guns, and in fact killed more people than car crashes and gun homicides combined. Drug overdoses in 2015 also killed more people in the US than HIV/AIDS did during its peak in 1995. So just as HIV/AIDS lives in the American mind as a horrible epidemic, the current opioid epidemic should too.Drug overdose deaths in AmericaNote: Some deaths on this chart may overlap if they involve multiple drugsIt took years of increasing deaths to get to this point, but the opioid epidemic has only gotten worse over time. The result is horrifying: Between 1999 and 2015, more than 560,000 people in the US died to drug overdoses — a death toll larger than the entire population of Atlanta.The epidemic has by and large been caused by the rise in opioid overdose deaths.The result is a deadly epidemic that so far shows no signs of slowing down.In 2015, US life expectancy dropped for the first time in decades. There are many causes behind the drop, including rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and suicide. But a big reason for the decrease was the rise in alcohol poisonings and drug overdoses.The opioid painkiller and heroin epidemic, by stateNot every state in America has been equally impacted by the opioid epidemic. States like West Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Ohio have been hit particularly hard, suffering far more deaths than even their neighbors on an annual basis. And the epidemic has generally been concentrated along the Rust Belt and New England — due in large part, it seems, to the enormous number of painkiller prescriptions that doctors doled out in those areas.The drug overdose epidemic hasn't hit people of all racial groups equally either, with white Americans suffering far more overdose deaths than their black and Latino peers. As the chart above shows, this is a shift from before the 2000s, when past drug crises tended to hit black, urban communities much harder.This is perhaps the most important chart to understand why America in particular is suffering from the epidemic: Simply put,. When a country collectively consumes more of a deadly, addictive drug, it's obviously going to have more deaths as a result of those drugs.So why do Americans consume so many opioids? In short, it's because doctors have prescribed a lot of them. Starting in the 1980s and '90s, doctors were under pressure to take pain more seriously. There was some good reason for that: About 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain, according to a 2011 report from the Institute of Medicine. So doctors — under pressure from drug companies, medical organizations, government agencies, and pain patient advocates — resorted to opioids.The result: In 2012, US physicians wrote 259 million prescriptions for opioid painkillers — enough to give a bottle of pills to every adult in the country . And these pills didn't just end up in patients' hands; they also proliferated to black markets, were shared among friends and family, landed in the hands of teens who rummaged through parents' medicine cabinets, and so on.One of the undeniable contributors to the opioid epidemic is drug companies. Seeing the demand for doctors to take pain more seriously, drug companies pitched newer products like OxyContin as the big medical solution.Ultimately, some drug companies would pay for their misleading marketing. Purdue Pharma, producer of OxyContin, in 2007 paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines for its false claims. And Purdue and other opioid producers remain in legal battles over the drugs to this day.Despite the increase in painkiller prescriptions, studies show that Americans generally report higher levels of chronic pain than they did before the epidemic started.Yet painkillers, due to how they work, can actually trick patients into believing that the drugs are effective for chronic pain. As Stanford psychiatrist Anna Lembke, author of Drug Dealer, MD So after prolonged use, some patients who try to stop taking opioids will feel a sudden surge of pain. They'll likely think the pain they're feeling is their chronic pain coming back in full force now that the painkillers are gone.There's also evidence that opioids can make pain worse. Opioids might make people more sensitive to pain . They might weaken the bones , leading to painful fractures.And they might get people to behave in ways that expose them to greater injury, which of course would lead to far more pain. Lembke gave an example of someone popping extra pills to let them do more yard work: "If you take additional opioids, you can't hear the signals from your body about what you shouldn't be doing, and then maybe you're going to do some long-term damage above what's already been done."Despite the lack of evidence for opioids' effectiveness in treating chronic pain, doctors have resorted to prescribing the opioids to patients for exorbitant periods of time. (I can't even count the number of people, from friends to family to colleagues, who have told me that a doctor prescribed extra weeks of pills "just to be safe.")This, it turns out, is extremely dangerous: A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that. Overly long prescriptions, then, contribute to the cycle of addiction, overdose, and death that's spread across the US in the past few years.Ideally, doctors should still be able to get painkillers to patients who truly need them — after, for example, evaluating whether the patient has a history of drug addiction. But doctors, who weren't conducting even such basic checks, are now being told to give more thought to their prescriptions. And in many cases, they might find out that opioids aren't the right answer.Yet if opioids aren't the answer to chronic pain, what is?But the reality is that, at some level, some patients struggling with chronic pain may just have to learn to live with the pain. This may sound cruel, but it's something that's asked of patients dealing with other chronic conditions when medicine just has no good answers. For example, a patient with heart disease might be told that she needs to eat less or adjust her activity level — potentially ruining her interests or hobbies — to avoid a heart attack as she becomes older."You can't use the pills to extend your limits. You have to accept that there's some things you just won't be able to do anymore," Lembke told me. "People are very resistant to that idea. I think that speaks to some of the core hope for at least Americans that they should really be able to keep doing what they were doing in their 20s, and that somehow a doctor should be able to fix them and make that happen, instead of accepting that maybe that's something that they just can't do anymore."As the problem with opioid painkillers continues, different levels of government and regulatory bodies have taken steps to restrict their use. Some states, for example, have limited how long opioid painkillers can be prescribed. The idea is simple: After years of letting these painkillers run amok and kill tens of thousands of people, doctors need to be told to take a much more conservative approach to dangerous drugs.The price of heroinPer pure gram in inflation-adjusted dollarsAs governments and regulators cracked down on painkillers, however, many people addicted to the drugs didn't just stop using. Many instead resorted to another opioid to fill their habit: heroin. A 2014 study in JAMA Psychiatry found many painkiller users were moving on to heroin, and a 2015 CDC analysis found people who are addicted to prescription painkillers are 40 times more likely to be addicted to heroin. Not all painkiller users went this way, and not all heroin users started with painkillers, but painkiller use played a big role in leading more people to heroin.The main reason for this: Heroin is extremely cheap in the black market, despite law enforcement efforts for decades to push up the price of drugs by cracking down on the illicit supply. In fact,But heroin is also more potent and, therefore, deadlier than opioid painkillers. So even though not every painkiller user went to heroin, just enough did to cause the big spike in heroin overdose deaths that America has seen over the past few years. So now more people die of overdoses linked to heroin than die of overdoses linked to commonly prescribed painkillers.That doesn't mean cracking down on painkillers was a mistake. It appeared to slow the rising number of painkiller deaths, and may have prevented doctors from prescribing the drugs — or letting them proliferate — to new generations of people who'd develop drug use disorders. So the crackdown did lead to more heroin deaths, but it will hopefully prevent future populations of drug users, who could have suffered even more overdose deaths.As if the rise in heroin deaths wasn't bad enough, over the past few years there has been evidence of another opioid that's even more potent than heroin leading to more drug overdose deaths: fentanyl. Sometimes drug users purposely seek out this drug. But often it's laced in other substances, like heroin and cocaine, without the users knowing it, leading to an overdose.The fact that the efforts to crack down on the supply of opioid painkillers has only led people to even more dangerous drugs hints at another lesson from the epidemic:So while cutting access to opioids might in the long term stop the creation of new generations of people with drug use disorders, in the shorter term the country needs to devise solutions for how to get people to stop using drugs and how to make their drug use less deadly and dangerous. That's where drug treatment, including medication-assisted treatment that replaces dangerous opioid use with safer opioids like buprenorphine , and harm reduction efforts, such as clean needle exchanges , can help.Opioid painkillers aren't the only legal drug that's killing more people. Federal data shows that benzodiazepines, such as Xanax and Valium, are also increasingly involved in overdose deaths.This speaks to another aspect of the drug overdose epidemic:The data speaks to this: Most benzodiazepine overdoses have involved opioids in the past few years, as the chart above shows. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously found that 31 percent of opioid painkiller overdose deaths in 2011 were also linked to benzodiazepines.How many people who meet the definition of a drug use disorder got treatment?While drug treatment may be the true solution to the opioid epidemic, the reality is it remains inaccessible to a lot of people. According to 2014 federal data , at least 89 percent of people who met the definition for having a drug use disorder didn't get treatment. And that's likely an underestimate: Federal household surveys leave out incarcerated and homeless individuals, who are more likely to have serious, untreated drug problems.The reasons why vary. People might not have insurance to pay for drug treatment. If they do have insurance, their plans may not fully cover drug treatment. And even if their plans do cover drug treatment, there might not be enough space in treatment facilities to take them, leading to weeks- or months-long waiting periods for care In general, all of this suggests that the country as a whole needs to put more resources toward making drug treatment options more widespread, accessible, and affordable. So far, Congress has taken some steps to that end, including a recent $1 billion boost in drug treatment funding over two years . But as so many people with drug use disorders struggle to get into treatment and the opioid epidemic continues, the call will likely grow for more action.