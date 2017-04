© CFACMVSP

The U.S. Navy is funding the development of aIt has handed a $1.7 million (£1.4 million) grant to researchers from Cornell University, who are working to build a system which can "conduct surveillance as a single entity with many eyes".The cash was handed over by the U.S. Office of Naval Research, which is dedicated to developing new forms of military and civilian technology.Last year, we exclusively revealed that the same department discussed plans to fit humans with microchips and track their every move. Now it wants to develop a system which lets teams of surveillance robots gather and"Once you have robots that cooperate you can do all sorts of things," said Kilian Weinberger, associate professor of computer science.The team suggested the new technology "might help whenIt could also be taught tosuch as someone who has placed a backpack on the floor and walked away.The Navy is likely to want toOf course, one of the main things this sort of system could really do is isThe Cornell team's technology will ultimately allow multiple robots to "identify objects and track objects and people from place to place". This will draw on the team's expertise inthe name forFacebook's artificial intelligence chief, Yann LeCun, is one of the world's leading expert in this field. In September 2016, The Sun Online learned that LeCun contributed to academic papers exploring the creation of software which would serve as a "key component" in an automated surveillance network. He was one of four authors of a study aimed at teaching computers how to identify people as they walked down a street, a technique known asThis is useful in surveillance and security because it allows computers to quickly analyse CCTV footage and work out if it can see a human or not.