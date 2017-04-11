Health & Wellness
Hawaii confirms nine cases of rat lungworm infections; researchers call it 'epidemic'
Khon2.com
Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:00 UTC
The Department of Health says so far there are nine confirmed cases of the disease. Four are Maui residents, two are visitors who contracted it on Maui, and three live on Hawaii Island.
State officials are also looking into three possible cases on Maui, and one on Hawaii Island.
The Department of Health adds 11 cases were confirmed on Hawaii Island in 2016.
The disease starts out as a parasitic worm that invades the human brain. The worm is carried by rats, then spread through snails or slugs that crawl onto fruits or vegetables.
University of Hawaii at Hilo researchers say rat lungworm disease is preventable, but only if people are informed. They're asking for more funding from the state to let people know about the dangers, as well as to find out the most effective vegetable washes so people can continue to eat local and fresh produce safely.
According to professor Susan Jarvi, "that's like the million-dollar question. Like, why do all of these cases originate on the east side of Hawaii?"
Jarvi says she was inspired to research rat lungworm disease after meeting fellow researcher Kay Howe, whose son, Graham, contracted the disease in 2008.
"He was in the hospital for four months, spent three months in a coma. He still has disabilities from this disease," said Howe.
His disabilities include vision issues, low energy, short-term memory loss, and bladder and balance problems.
Both researchers want to create a safety campaign on the dangers of eating raw fruits and vegetables that haven't been properly washed.
They believe the rise in cases is due to a "semi-slug," an invasive species that spread from Hawaii Island to Maui.
Both call it an epidemic.
"I've been using that term for a long time, but the Department of Health doesn't see it that way," said Jarvi. "I think now with all the new cases on Maui, and an increase in number of cases we saw in 2016 here on Big Island, I think it is an epidemic. I think we have real concerns about food safety."
"Produce gets shipped all around the world. It is a global emerging disease. We don't know if its range is going to expand," adds Howe. "It's not just Hawaii. We need to be mindful of that."
Rat lungworm doesn't just affect humans, it also affects dogs and horses, and can be fatal.
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
- 'Get yourself away!' Queen's Guardsman loses it over pain-in-the-neck tourist
- German satire: Russia's 25% cut in military budget is an existential threat to NATO
- Experts weigh in: Did Putin kill David Rockefeller?
- The 317,000,000-State Solution: Everyone in the Middle East to be given their own country
- Cuts in military spending heralds Russia's plans for European invasion!
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
In order to understand the interrelation of truth and falsehood in life, a man must understand falsehood in himself, the constant incessant lies he tells himself.
