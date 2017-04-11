At least 11 hippos have reportedly been found dead in Zimbabwe's Mlibizi district in Binga.According to New Zimbabwe.com, the carcasses were "recovered at different points in the Kavira forest and along Mlibizi River, near the Mighty Zambezi River".The cause of the animals' death was not yet established and investigations continued.Meanwhile, villagers were said to be feasting on the carcasses, obviously unware of possible health hazards.Last year the Kariba Animal Welfare Trust, helped local residents and rangers from Zimbabwe's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority extract two hippo calves from holes they'd tumbled into in February and March.The holes were on the banks of Lake Kariba, a favourite spot for tourists and fishermen.Both hippos were about two months old.