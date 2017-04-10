© BNPB



Heavy rainfall on 08 April caused a landslide in Indonesia that has left several people missing.Indonesia's Disaster Management Agency, BNPB, reports that the landslide occurred on a hillside where there are no settlements. However, the landslide buried people working in paddy field at the edge of a river. The slide also caused a blockage of the river for a short time. Landslide debris in the river has since been removed.Slopes in the area are known to be prone to landslides.A small landslide occurred in the are in March 2017.Indonesia's meteorological service Badan Meteorologi Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) reported heavy rain in parts of East and Central Java on 08 April, although exact figures for the remote location of Kepel are not available. BMKG says that 77 mm of rain fell in 24 hours in Tegal, Central Java, which lies some 300 km west of Kepel.